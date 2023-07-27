More than 43 million borrowers have federal student loan debt, with an average loan balance of at least $37,500. (Getty Images)

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Following the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the Biden administration’s Federal Student Loan Debt Cancellation Program, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency is warning students and borrowers to watch out for financial aid scams.

“Student loan borrowers are the unfortunate prey of unscrupulous scammers who capitalize on

confusion surrounding loan forgiveness and repayment plans,” Senator Wayne Fontana,

Chairman of the PHEAA Board said. “Students and borrowers must protect themselves from harm by remaining vigilant and keeping well-informed of the latest techniques scammers are employing to steal their identity and defraud them of money.”

According to a RoboKiller estimate, Americans lost about $5 billion in student loan-related scams.

The agency says scammers reach borrowers by means of social media, text messages, emails, and phone calls. They also recommend borrowers visit the U.S. Department of Education’s (ED) website, StudentAid.gov, for information about all available student loan debt relief and repayment plans.

The agency warns borrowers to never pay for a service that is available to them for free.

To help borrowers protect themselves, the agency also provided a list of red flags to look out for.

These include:

If the company claims to be affiliated with your loan servicer or the ED but does not have your loans readily available in their system.

Receiving out-of-the-blue calls, emails, or text messages claiming to be from the

government

Charging upfront fees for free programs or services. The agency says loan forgiveness, loan consolidation, student loan forbearance, and deferment are provided for free by your federal loan servicer.

Requesting to sign a power of attorney

They pressure to decide quickly

They ask you to provide personal information

Encouraging you to cease communications with your loan servicer

If you think you may have been scammed, the agency says you should:

Cancel your payments

Contact your servicer

Submit a report to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) or the ED’s Office of Inspector General

Contact the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office

Contact the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities, the CFPB, or the FTC

The agency is also reminding students who plan to enroll in a community college, a

designated Pennsylvania Open-Admission institution, a business, trade, or technical school, a

hospital school of nursing, or a 2-year program that is not transferable to another institution, that the deadline to submit their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA®) is August 1, 2023, to qualify for a PA State Grant Award.