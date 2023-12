(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Eagles have plenty to cheer about, off the field.

This year’s “Eagles Christmas Album” raised double the money for charity than last year’s project.

“A Philly Special Christmas Album,” says it raised over $2.5 million for several groups, including the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Eagles linemen Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson created the album.