PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A smash-and-grab jewelry store robbery by four men using pepper spray and a sledgehammer prompted the evacuation of a northeast Philadelphia mall over the weekend, police said.

Officers were called to Javier the Jeweler store in the Philadelphia Mills Mall shortly before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Officials said four men had entered and used pepper spray on employees before breaking jewelry cases with a sledgehammer and taking various pieces of jewelry.

Police said the mall was immediately evacuated and emergency responders provided treatment to the employees. No arrests were immediately announced. The store said in a notice on social media that they would be closed until Tuesday, WCAU-TV reported.