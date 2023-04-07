A Philadelphia Police officer was injured and four people were cited after a group of rampant teens caused a chaotic scene in Center City last night.

Police say this all began around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday night when an estimated 400 juveniles stormed the fashion district and began causing a disturbance.

Officers were dispatched to the scene and were gradually able to move the crowd of people outside of the building and onto the street.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. officials say an unruly group of people became confrontational with officers, throwing rocks at them, climbing on traffic poles, and vandalizing police vehicles.

The officers on scene called for backup in the city and surrounding districts which is how they were able to move the crowd and eventually disperse them at 8:25 p.m.

In the video shared on Twitter, you can see the injured officer lying on the ground, and hundreds of people running around the area.

Police say the officer sustained a knee injury during a foot pursuit, and was admitted to Jefferson Hospital where he is in stable condition and is expected to be ok.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement on Twitter last night, saying, “this dangerous behavior will not be tolerated.”

“I’m saddened when young people engage in behavior that endangers themselves and others, especially because it is not representative of the majority of our city’s youth, who are positively engaged in their communities,” Mayor Kenney continued.

Philadelphia police were able to issue four disorderly conduct violations to juveniles who were cited on location and then released.