PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials say a Philadelphia police officer was shot twice in the abdomen while on duty Wednesday.

Police say the officer was shot at around 3:40 p.m. while investigating a vehicle in West Philadelphia near the intersection of 60th and Summer Streets.

According to WPVI, three people are in custody and the officer is expected to recover.

“President John MeNesby is happy to announce that our fellow officer is out of surgery and is in stable condition,” said FOP Lodge 5 in a statement Wednesday night. “He asks you to join him in wishing him a speedy recovery.”