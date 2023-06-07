(WHTM) – The Philadelphia Phillies have been “smoked out” of Wednesday’s game against the Detroit Tigers due to air quality concerns caused by Canadian wildfires that have blanketed the east coast with hazy skies.

The Phillies say Wednesday’s game will be made up on June 8 at 6:05 p.m. with tickets from Wednesday’s game valid on Thursday.

All gates will open at 4:35 p.m. for Thursday’s game where the Phillies are looking for a sweep of Detroit.

Fans that are unable to attend the makeup game on June 8 and that purchased directly from the Phillies may exchange their tickets and parking (if applicable) for one of the select games below.

Tuesday, July 25 vs. the Baltimore Orioles

Thursday, Aug.10 vs. the Washington Nationals

Monday, Aug. 21 vs. the San Francisco Giants

Friday, Sept. 8 vs. the Miami Marlins

Fans with tickets can call (215) 463-1000 to process their exchange.

The New York Yankees also postponed their game on Wednesday due to air quality concerns.

While Canadian officials asked other countries for additional help fighting more than 400 blazes nationwide that already have displaced 20,000 people, air quality with what the U.S. rates as hazardous levels of pollution extended into central New York and northeastern Pennsylvania. Massive tongues of unhealthy air extended as far as North Carolina and Indiana, affecting millions of people.

Canadian officials say this is shaping up to be the nation’s worst wildfire season ever. It started early on drier-than-usual ground and accelerated very quickly, exhausting firefighting resources across the country, fire and environmental officials said.

Smoke from the blazes in various parts of the country has been lapping into the U.S. since last month but intensified with a recent spate of fires in Quebec, where about 100 were considered out of control Wednesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.