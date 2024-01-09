Erie, Pa (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Volunteers with the U.S. Brig Niagara have shown their concern with the flagship’s future ever since the news that an agreement between the Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission and the Flagship Niagara League ended.

Sunday evening, we received new information from the PHMC on what to expect over the next few years.

Thursday volunteers met with members of the PHMC for a private meeting and now, we know what plans were discussed but volunteers still don’t know if it’s to be believed.

The Pennsylvania Historic and Museum Commission claims they’re making a big investment in the U.S. Brig Niagara and the Maritime Museum.

A representative with the commission sending their outlined plans for Erie’s historic flagship and hopes to put people at ease saying in part;

“Both the museum and the ship will receive significant upgrades, with the development of new exhibits at the museum and repairs and improvements to the ship over the next few years,” Howard Pollman, director of external affairs for the PHMC said in the statement.

But volunteers say some of these words should be taken with a grain of salt.

“The only thing they keep coming out with is the same platitudes, promises, and good intentions. But after the last several years, they haven’t delivered on a lot of the promises they made so how is this supposed to be different?” Kathleen Zawrotniak, a volunteer, asked.

Pollman said these repairs and upgrades for the Niagara are expected to take some two years. The culmination of the work being shown off along Pennsylvania’s northwest coast for the 250th anniversary of the United States.

Pollman claims an extra $400,000 will be allocated by the PHMC annually. That’s in addition to the $350,000 for maintenance and operations Pollman said it already receives.

But volunteers said this money isn’t new and actually, that money has been withheld from the Flagship Niagara League.

“The governor, nine years ago, announced $4.8 million for a massive refit, and then it was upgraded to $8 million and where is that money? FNL requested it multiple times,” Zawrotniak said. “And now PHMC is announcing that they have millions of dollars to put into capital investments, is that the same money and they’ve been sitting on it for nine years? These are the sorts of things that we would like transparency on.”

In terms of the Niagara’s sailing future, Pollman said Erie will remain the Niagara’s home port, taking trips out for day sails and occasionally traveling for tall ships events.

All in all, volunteers said they have questions, about job listings, the hiring process, who is doing the winter upkeep, and much more. It’s why they continue to ask for a public forum.