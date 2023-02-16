BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A turnpike ramp in Breezewood is closed after a tractor-trailer carrying hazardous material crashed Wednesday morning.

According to 511PA, the I-70 turnpike ramp at Route 30 is closed to traffic in all directions. Drivers are warned to expect travel delays.

Emergency crews closed the ramp as they wait for a Cambria County Hazmat Team to arrive.

Tractor-trailer crash has closed a turnpike ramp in Breezewood.

Further details surrounding the crash remain limited at this time. WTAJ has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this story when more information becomes available.