PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucks County native, P!nk, announced that she will be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Pennsylvania next year.

P!nk will be making stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next year, with special guest Brandi Carlile.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. and you can view ticket information here.

On Aug. 5, 2023, P!nk will be performing at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. Later in her tour, she will be stopping at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Sept. 18., 2023.