PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Pocono Raceway stepped up and offered support to help ensure that I-95 reopens on time this weekend.

As many Pennsylvanians know, the I-95 overpass in Philadelphia collapsed back on Sunday, June 11 due to a truck fire that weakened the overpass bridge to the point of collapse.

Since then, Governor Josh Shapiro has announced a goal for I-95 to be officially reopened by this coming weekend, but unforeseen rain could delay the paving and stripping process, which would cause the reopening to be delayed.

That was until a call for help went out to Pocono Raceway.

According to Pocono Raceway, Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation Mike Carroll reached out to them yesterday in hopes of having the Pennsylvania-based raceway send over a NASCAR Jet Dryer, which is most commonly used in the event of inclement weather to dry the race track prior to a racing event.

The jet dryer shoots out 1,400-degree air and is mounted on the back of a Chevy Silverado 3500 HD.

Governor Josh Shapiro said on social media “To rebuild I-95 on time, we need 12 hours of dry weather to complete the paving and striping process. With rain in the forecast, we reached out to Pocono Raceway for help and they’re bringing their jet dryer to Philly to help dry this section of I-95 and keep us on schedule. All hands on deck.”

As a Pennsylvania family business that is embarking on their 50th season of NASCAR racing this July – we take tremendous pride in our community, region & state. Anything we can do to assist the commonwealth and its citizens, we will 100% jump in to do so. Community is of the upmost importance to us and to assist PennDOT & the Administration in reopening I-95 is something we are proud to be a very small part of. This has been a wonderful display of teamwork and as a business and sport driven by teamwork, we’re grateful for the opportunity to play our part. President of Pocono Raceway Ben May

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.