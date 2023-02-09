BLAIR COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – The Allegheny Township Police had to rescue an Altoona woman from a clothing donation box on Wednesday.

Police Chief Mike Robinson said they responded to a call of a person being stuck inside a clothing donation box at 5:21 p.m. on Feb. 8. The donation box was located in the parking lot off of Parkview Lane, behind the Chick-fil-A.

Crews arrived to find a 43-year-old woman stuck inside the box, according to Robinson. The Allegheny Township Fire Department responded and was able to cut off the lock and free her.

Police are continuing to investigate how the woman ended up in the box and charges are pending.