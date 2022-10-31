BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Police made an arrest Sunday morning after learning of a threat being made against Penn State Altoona.

While details are limited, Logan Township Police Department announced they were made aware of a threat against the campus that was circulating on the social media app, Yik Yak. The app allows users to post anonymously with people within 5 miles of them.

The Logan Township Police Department was able to assist Penn State University Police and locate the suspect they believe is making the threats and take him into custody.

Police said there is no known threat to Penn State Altoona.