PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — After the arrest of escaped murderer Danelo Cavalcante following a 14-day manhunt, Pennsylvania State Police confirmed that a K-9 officer was ultimately the one to subdue him allowing for his capture.

While Pennsylvania State Police said they don’t plan to release the name of the specific K-9 officer who subdued Cavalcante, Pennsylvania State Police Lt. Col. George Bivens provided some general information about the role of police dogs and their training.

“K-9s play a very important role not only for tracking but also for, in a circumstance like this, safely capturing someone. [It’s] far better that we’re able to release a patrol dog like this and have them subdue the individual than have to use lethal force,” Bivens said during the press conference about Cavalcante’s arrest.

The K-9 officer that subdued Cavalcante left him with a minor bite wound to the scalp.

Bivens provided some insight into how police dogs are trained to help subdue an individual during a police incident.

“The way those dogs are trained is to simply go to the person. They will grab whatever is closest for them to grab, and then they are trained to detain that individual,” he said. “They don’t just keep biting and releasing or trying to cause additional injury. They simply grab onto and try and hold that person in place until officers can get there.”

Bivens said dogs are never released unsupervised or without officers close by ready to step in. When a dog subdues an individual, officers will then pull the dog off of them and take over.

This is the second time this summer that a dog played a vital role in the capture of an escaped inmate in Pennsylvania.

In July a dog named Tucker earned a $2,000 reward when his barking led to the capture of escaped inmate Michael Burham after a 9 day manhunt.

Though Tucker is not a police dog, Bivens called him an “honorary member” of the Pennsylvania State Police during the press conference.

State Police have not released the name of the dog that helped capture Cavalcante and say they are “unlikely to do so.”