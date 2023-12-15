(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a swatting incident at the Bradford Regional Airport in the early hours of Thursday morning.

According to PSP Lewis Run, troopers were called to the Bradford Regional Airport Dec. 14 just before 12:30 a.m. for a reported bomb threat.

After searching the area for anything potential threats, troopers determined there was no threat present at the airport.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PSP is calling the incident a suspected “swatting” incident and continues to investigate.

Swatting is when a false reporter makes a call to emergency services with the goal of getting a large, armed police presence to respond to a particular address.