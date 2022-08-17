QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Bucks County are looking for a man that has been missing since Thursday, Aug. 11

According to a release, 39-year-old Adam Smith walked away from a group home on Broad Street in Quakertown.

Smith is described as a white man who is six feet tall. 160 pounds, has long brown hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a green button-down or black shirt, and green or tan shorts.

Smith does suffer from a traumatic brain injury.







Anyone with information is asked to get in touch with Detective Molchan, Quakertown Police Department at (215) 536-5002 or anonymously get the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll-Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).