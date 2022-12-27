DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police say a missing Pennsylvania man has been located.

The Upper Darby Township Police Department said on Dec. 24 they were searching for 76-year-old Thomas Cortellessa Jr. and said he may be at special risk of harm.

On the afternoon of Dec. 27, police said Cortellessa was located. Police did not disclose Cortellessa Jr.’s condition or where he was found.

Cortellessa Jr. was seen driving a blue 2013 Toyota Corolla and had previously been last seen in the area of 45 Industrial Highway in Delaware County on Dec. 23 at around 11:25 a.m.