PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police on Wednesday identified two men killed in a city shooting a day earlier in which at least 70 rounds were fired and five other men were wounded.

Authorities said no arrests have been made but several guns were recovered from the scene of the shooting that occurred around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, leaving bullet holes in vehicles and nearby buildings.

Killed in the gunfire were Roger Marquez, 31, and Leon Pierre, 38, both of Philadelphia. They both suffered multiple bullet wounds and were pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said at the scene on Fairhill Street in North Philadelphia that drugs had also been found, although police were “not really sure of all that has occurred out here.”

“This is a block that has had some narcotics activity,” he said. “It’s not a block that we aren’t familiar with.”

The other victims, ages 19-30, were being treated for gunshot wounds and considered to be in critical or stable condition, police said Wednesday.