MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, around 3:17 p.m.

On Dec. 5 at 10:25 p.m., State Police tweeted that Hicks was located safe.

Police believed Hicks could have been at special risk of harm or injury.