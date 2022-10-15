CHELTENHAM, Pa. (WHTM) – The Cheltenham Police Department in Montgomery County is searching for 82 year old Kenneth Benner.

He is described as 5 ft 10 in, 175 lbs, white hair, and hazel eyes wearing a dark gray sweater, tan shorts, and white shoes. He was last seen on October 15 at 2:30 P.M. at Abington Memorial Hospital.

Police believe he is operating a 2016 blue Subaru Outback bearing Pennsylvania registration GGD6262. Police believe this person may be at special risk of harm or injury and may be confused.

Anyone with information on Kenneth Benner is asked to contact police immediately by calling 911 or the Cheltenham Police Department at 215-885-1600.