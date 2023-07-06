People fish on the Susquehanna River amidst haze from Canadian wildfires, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a code orange air quality alert on Thursday.

According to airnow.gov, the air quality alert is not due to wildfire smoke, but it has to do with high ozone concentrations at the surface. Ozone continues to develop near the ground, and most locations will have maximum concentrations reach the moderate range during the day on Thursday.

The CDC says that high concentrations of ozone can have a negative effect on certain people, especially those who are sensitive to air pollution. This means some residents can experience coughing and pain when taking a deep breath, lung and throat irritation, as well as trouble breathing during outdoor exercise.

A code orange air quality alert means that air pollution concentrations within the region may become unhealthy for sensitive groups. The effects of air pollution can be minimized by avoiding strenuous activity or exercising outdoors.

Airnow.gov states that ozone may again go into the moderate range Friday, lowering a little by Saturday. Better air quality is expected by Sunday and Monday of next week