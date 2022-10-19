MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — The Powerball jackpot is at more than half a billion dollars for the next drawing that will take place on the night of Oct. 19.

The Powerball jackpot is valued at $508 million, or $256.3 million cash, for Wednesday’s drawing. This will be the second time this year that the Powerball jackpot has crossed the half-billion-dollar mark, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery. The last time this occurred was in the Jan. 5 drawing, when tickets in California and Wisconsin split a $632.6 million jackpot.

“Whether it’s purchasing your Powerball ticket in-store or on our website, it only takes one ticket to win a life-changing jackpot prize,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “As the jackpot continues to grow, our players are helping us generate funding for property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals. That’s important to keep in mind as we encourage our players to play responsibly.”

This Powerball jackpot has been accruing for more than two months. The last time that a jackpot was won in Pennsylvania was on Aug. 3, 2022. This recent jackpot generated more than $41.6 million in sales, which created a profit totaling more than $16.6 million to benefit older Pennsylvanians.

If you are interested in playing, you can purchase your Powerball tickets online or by visiting a retailer.

Winners aren’t known until the prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. If you are the lucky winner, you have one year from the drawing date to claim your prize. More information about claiming a winning prize can be found here.

If no one wins on Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday, Oct. 22, will be at an estimated $550 million, or $277.5 million cash.