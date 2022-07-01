High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – The PPL Foundation announced that they are donating $500,000 to ‘Operation HELP,’ which provides financial assistance to help families with their energy bills.

Officials said ‘Operation Help’ is administered by a network of local agencies and has helped more than 110,000 customers since 1983.

According to PPL, every dollar donated goes to assisting those in need.

PPL isn’t alone in trying to help customers afford energy bills this year though. Five other power companies in Pennsylvania promised to return $64 million to customers in the form of credit.

Ryan Hill, the President of the PPL Foundation, said they wanted to help ease the burden on some of the most vulnerable in Central and Eastern Pennsylvania.

In another one of PPL’s releases this year, they announced that they were going to raise its rates by another 38% to 12.366 cents, that’s a 61% increase from December 2021.