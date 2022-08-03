High power need across the entire state of Texas could lead to power outages if supply cannot meet demand. (Source: MGN Online)

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) – PPL Corp. (PPL) on Wednesday reported a profit of $119 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Allentown, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a net income of 16 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 30 cents per share.

The energy and utility holding company posted revenue of $1.7 billion in the period.

PPL expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.30 to $1.45 per share.

