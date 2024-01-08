PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A proposal to rehabilitate a park in Philadelphia that included the removal of a statue of Pennsylvania’s founder was retracted.

There will be no changes for the William Penn statue which was originally proposed to be removed to rehabilitate Welcome Park, found at 129 Sansom Walk, the National Park Service said in a news release.

“The preliminary draft proposal, which was released prematurely and had not been subject to a complete internal agency review, is being retracted,” the NPS said in a statement.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post that he was “pleased” that the proposal was retracted.

“My team has been in contact with the Biden Administration throughout the day to correct this decision,” Shapiro wrote. “I’m pleased Welcome Park will remain the rightful home of this William Penn statue — right here in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Penn founded.”

A statue of William Penn stands at Welcome Park in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A model of William Penn’s Slate Roof house is displayed at Welcome Park in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

An earlier proposal from the NPS that was retracted showed that officials planned to remove Penn’s statue and the Slate Roof House in order to “rehabilitate Welcome Park to provide a more welcoming, accurate, and inclusive experience for visitors.”

Future changes still could be coming to the park but that will be after all internal reviews have been conducted.

In 1982, Welcome Park was created and was funded by the Independence Historical Trust. It is named after the ship “Welcome” that brought Penn to Philadelphia.