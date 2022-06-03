(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There has been a baby formula shortage in the United States since 2020.

According to Millcreek Township Supervisor Kim Clear, then-President Donald Trump passed a bill that put a tariff on any baby formula that comes in from outside of the country.

“When we had one manufacturer out of five manufacturers go out, we were stuck with over half of our baby formula being not suitable for our babies,” said Kim Clear, Millcreek Township Supervisor.

Clear said that U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly voted against the formula distribution money.

“In essence on May 18, he voted against helping to supply children with food,” Clear said.

Mike Kelly’s opponent in November will be Dan Pastore. Pastore said this should be a non-partisan issue,

“If anything should be, the health and welfare of our children should be. It passed in a bipartisan way, but Mike Kelly put partisan politics first and voted against it. We just want to call that out. Really, shame on Mike Kelly. We want the public to know that he did not support that measure when it should have passed in a bipartisan way.

Rep. Mike Kelly issued this statement in response to the news conference.