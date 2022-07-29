ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (WKBN) – A Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) trooper was shot after responding to a disturbance call just after 12 a.m. Friday.

In a PSP press release, Troop D revealed that an unnamed officer was shot in the leg at the Franklin Mini-Mart on Franklin Avenue in Aliquippa.

In the store, two troopers responding to a disturbance call found an armed man who shot at them. The troopers were able to take that man into custody.

The injury was reportedly not life-threatening and the trooper is being treated at a Pittsburgh hospital. The other trooper is being looked at for minor injuries.

There will be a press conference Friday at 8:30 a.m. to give more details on the incident and the suspect involved.