CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police have said that one woman is in custody and one person is injured following a shooting in Emporium.

A shooting at the District Attorney’s office in Cameron County was reported at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, June 14. One person sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

An unidentified female fled the scene in a vehicle but was later taken into custody. The circumstances of the shooting are still actively being investigated, but it appears to be an

isolated incident.

PSP has said that there is no existing threat to the community at this time. Roads in the area were closed for a few hours, but reopened as of 7:45 p.m.

Stick with WTAJ News as we have a crew on the scene. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.