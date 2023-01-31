HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the high bills received by customers served by PPL Electric Utilites (PPL). PUC will also be investigating the accuracy and integrity of PPL’s billing practices.

PUC’s independent Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement will be investigating the matter. The bureau enforces the state public utility code and PUC regulations.

If you believe that PPL hasn’t addressed their issues or responded to the situation appropriately, you are urged to contact the PUC’s Bureau of Consumer Services (BCS) at 1-800-692-7380. If you haven’t been able to reach PPL’s agents or haven’t received a response from PPL, you should contact BCS to report those problems.