PUNXSUTAWNEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s world-famous groundhog, Punxsutawney Phil, predicted more weeks of winter after he saw his shadow this morning at Gobbler’s Knob.

According to the PA Department of Community and Economic Development traditional has been taking place for 137 years.

“It is an honor for me to be here today with the world-famous weather prognosticating groundhog Punxsutawney Phil,” said Acting Secretary Siger. “We are very fortunate to have thousands flock to the Pennsylvania Wilds each year to await his prediction and to have millions more tune in on television to learn of winter’s fate.”

This event dates all the way back to 1887, when a group of groundhog hunters, known as “The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club,” deemed Punxsutawney Phil to be the one-and-only weather prognosticating groundhog.

Thousands of people gather each year on Feb. 2 to watch Phil emerge and make his prediction. If Phill sees his shadow, it means six more weeks of winter. If he doesn’t see his shadow, it means there will be an early spring.

This year over 20,000 visitors gathered to celebrate in person with live music, hot beverages, and snacks.

“Every February 2 it’s amazing see the faithful followers of Punxsutawney Phil who gather early in the morning at Gobbler’s Knob. You can feel the excitement and energy from the crowd. Through our online ticket sales, we can now see where our guests are coming from. We sent ticket packets to 46 different states across the U.S. and over 30 different countries around the world,” said Thomas A. Dunkel, President of the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club. “That’s what makes talking to our bucket list visitors so much fun and interesting.”

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office has a guide on their website to more fun Pennsylvania activities.

“As Phil emerges from his stump each year the world is on the edge of their seats for his prediction,” said Carrie Fischer Lepore, Department of Community and Economic Development Deputy Secretary of Marketing, Tourism & Film. “What’s best, regardless of his prognostication of an early spring or more winter you can’t go wrong with the experiences to be had in Pennsylvania. Whether it be getting out on a spring hike or grabbing a few extra runs of skiing, you’ll have fun pursuing your happiness in PA.”