PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – On July 6, 1976, Queen Elizabeth II traveled across the Atlantic to help celebrate the United States bicentennial.

The queen, who traveled with her husband Prince Philip, was greeted by Pennsylvania Governor Milton Shapp, Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, and Former U.S. Ambassador to England Walter J. Annenberg after disembarking from the Britannia at Penns Landing.

She was also greeted by an honor guard and a group of Girl Scouts, who dressed in colonial garb. The New York Times reported thousands of visitors were on hand to see the great-great-great-great granddaughter of George III.

The Times says the queen remarked the significance of her visit, saying “It seems to me, Independence Day, the Fourth of July, should be celebrated as much in Britain as in America. Not in rejoicing in the separation of the American colonies from the British crown but in sincere gratitude to the Founding Fathers of the great Republic for having taught Britain a very valuable lesson.”

The queen visited several landmarks, including the Liberty Bell and a plaque describing a Bicentennial Bell gifted by the Government of Great Britain. The bell was inscribed with the words “For the People of the United States of America From the People of Britain, 4 July 1976, Let Freedom Ring.”

The Bicentennial Bell was made in the same British foundry as its twin, the Liberty Bell. The bell tower and its accompanying building were demolished for a Revolutionary War museum.

Pennsylvania Governor Milton Shapp welcomes Queen Elizabeth II to Pennsylvania and the United States upon her arrival in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 6, 1976. (AP Photo)

Hobart Gaywood, center, of the National Parks Service, shows a plaque describing the Bicentennial Bell, a gift of the Government of Great Britain to the United States, to Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 6, 1976. The Queen was here to present the bell and visited various points of interest in the area. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II stands at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 6, 1976 as she began her visit to the United States in that city. (AP Photo)

Reception and dinner for Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip at museum of art in Philadelphia on July 6, 1976. (AP Photo)

Former U.S. Ambassador to England Walter J. Annenberg, left, bows to Queen Elizabeth II as she arrived in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 6, 1976. The Queen was greeted upon her arrival at Penns Landing for her visit to the United States. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II views an honor guard that greeted her upon arrival in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 6, 1976. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip stand with Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, left, and Pennsylvania Governor Milton Shapp, right, during the arrival of the Queen in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 7, 1976. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II a gift from the girl Scouts of America during her visit on Tuesday, July 7, 1976. The gift, a book honoring women of the U.S., was Dr. Gloria Scott, left, National President of Girl Scouts; center, of Mississippi and Karen Conley, right, of Michigan.(AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II, smiles at Girl Scouts, dressed in colonial garb, as the Girl Scouts of America presented a book on American woman to the Queen. The presentation was made in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 6, 1976 as the Queen and Prince Philip visited the city. (AP Photo)

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip arrive in Philadelphia on Tuesday, July 6, 1976 for a visit to the United States. Here they leave the Britannia at Penns Landing. (AP Photo)

The queen is not the only member of the royal family to visit Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. In 2012 her son Prince Edward traveled to Independence Hall in honor of his mother’s Diamond Jubilee.