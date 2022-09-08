PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – On July 6, 1976, Queen Elizabeth II traveled across the Atlantic to help celebrate the United States bicentennial.
The queen, who traveled with her husband Prince Philip, was greeted by Pennsylvania Governor Milton Shapp, Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo, and Former U.S. Ambassador to England Walter J. Annenberg after disembarking from the Britannia at Penns Landing.
She was also greeted by an honor guard and a group of Girl Scouts, who dressed in colonial garb. The New York Times reported thousands of visitors were on hand to see the great-great-great-great granddaughter of George III.
The Times says the queen remarked the significance of her visit, saying “It seems to me, Independence Day, the Fourth of July, should be celebrated as much in Britain as in America. Not in rejoicing in the separation of the American colonies from the British crown but in sincere gratitude to the Founding Fathers of the great Republic for having taught Britain a very valuable lesson.”
The queen visited several landmarks, including the Liberty Bell and a plaque describing a Bicentennial Bell gifted by the Government of Great Britain. The bell was inscribed with the words “For the People of the United States of America From the People of Britain, 4 July 1976, Let Freedom Ring.”
The Bicentennial Bell was made in the same British foundry as its twin, the Liberty Bell. The bell tower and its accompanying building were demolished for a Revolutionary War museum.
The queen is not the only member of the royal family to visit Philadelphia’s Independence Hall. In 2012 her son Prince Edward traveled to Independence Hall in honor of his mother’s Diamond Jubilee.