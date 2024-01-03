(WHTM) — January is Radon Action Month, created to build awareness about the dangers of radon and encourage people to test their homes.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, radon is the leading cause of lung cancer among nonsmokers in the nation. Invisible, odorless, and tasteless, the gas claims the lives of about 21,000 people per year.

“Radon is the second-leading cause of lung cancer after smoking in the United States, and is a serious concern within the Commonwealth,” Jessica Shirley, Interim Acting Secretary, Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) said in a warning about radon. “The Department of Environmental Protection remains committed to working with home builders, school districts, realtors and other Pennsylvania departments to address radon issues and keeping all Pennsylvanians safe.”

About 40 percent of Pennsylvania homes have radon levels above the EPA action level –4.0 pCi/L (picocuries per liter)– according to the department. That’s why the state is partnering with the American Lung Association to provide free radon test kits to Pennsylvanians who have not yet had their homes tested.

While supplies last, Pennsylvania residents can go to lungradonkits.org to determine whether or not their area is eligible.

“Radon in homes is more common than many people think. Exposure to radon shouldn’t be taken lightly because it is the second leading cause of lung cancer in the United States,” Kevin M. Stewart, Director of Environmental Health for the American Lung Association said. “The good news is that it is easy to test for radon. Do-it-yourself test kits are simple to use and inexpensive.”

Radon kits can also be purchased for about $20 to $30 from various home improvement and hardware stores, as well as Pennsylvania-certified radon laboratories.

Homeowners can also hire a state-certified radon testing company to test for them. Residents can call the Department of Environmental Protection’s Radon Division at 717-783-3594, or Radon Hotline at 800-237-2366, for help interpreting results.

Permanent radon mitigation systems typically cost between $800 and $1,200 and a list of state-certified contractors, labs, and testers is available on DEP’s website.

People can also find the list by calling 1-800-23-RADON.