READING, Pa. (WHTM) – A man is wanted after a fatal shooting in Reading last month.

The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a shooting on the 400 Block of Spring Garden St on July 31, 2022, at approx 3 a.m.

Reading Police say an arrest warrant for Homicide charges was issued for Luis Cepeda-Morales aka “Oriel”.

Cepeda-Morales, 20, has not been located and the Reading Police Department is requesting that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116.