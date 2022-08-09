READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help with locating a suspect in a July murder.

Police say Jayquan Miguel Sanchez is wanted for the July 31 shooting death of Quadell Spradley on the 1200 block of Church Street. An arrest warrant has been issued for Sanchez, according to Reading Police.

Court records show Sanchez is facing first-degree felony charges for murder in the third degree and aggravated assault. He is also facing charges including murder in the first degree and possession of an instrument of crime with intent.

Reading Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 610-655-6116.