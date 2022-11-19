READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Reading Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating a homicide reported late Friday night.

On Nov. 18 at approximately 10:00 pm officers responded to the area of the 200 Blk of Penn Street for a reported motor vehicle crash.

Officers arrived and found a 37-year-old male victim inside a vehicle with multiple

gunshot wounds. The man was transported to Reading Hospital where he died of his

injuries.

Police say through the investigation it was determined that there was an altercation between the victim and unknown individual(s) prior to the incident.

Police say there is no suspect information at this time and there is believed to be no risk to public safety at this time.

The investigations are ongoing and anyone with information relative to these incidents is asked to call Reading Police Department at 610-655-6116 or contact Crime Alert Berks at 877-373-9913.