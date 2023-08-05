WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) — The tallest coaster in Pennsylvania has been temporarily closed due to “additional maintenance”.

The Steel Curtain roller coaster is located at Kennywood near Pittsburgh and is themed to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The ride opened in 2019 and broke the record for the tallest coaster in Pennsylvania.

In a statement, Kennywood said that “the additional maintenance is necessary to ensure frequent ride closures are avoided in the future.”

The statement goes on to say that the park “is just as disappointed as our guests and our number one goal is to have the fan favorite ride up and running soon.” The park said that they are working on the coaster with the ride’s manufacturer, S&S Worldwide.

“Updates on the progress of the work, and reopening timelines, will be available at Kennywood.com,” the statement said.

Steel Curtain features a height of 220 feet, nine inversions, hits a top speed of 76 miles per hour, and travels through 4,000 feet of track. Kennywood named the ride after the Pittsburgh Steelers’ famous 1970s defensive line, which led Pittsburgh to its first four Superbowls in the 1970s.