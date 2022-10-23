(STACKER) — Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at any time, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Pennsylvania using data from Land Big Fish. The fish pictured is not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

American Shad

– Weight: 9 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Delaware River

– Record set by Anthony Mecca in 1986

Atlantic Salmon

– Weight: 17 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Raystown Lake

– Record set by Brian Keller in 2001

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 2 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Keystone Lake

– Record set by Tom Twincheck in 1983

Brook Trout

– Weight: 7 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Fishing Creek

– Record set by Vonada Ranck in 1996

Brown Trout

– Weight: 19 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Walnut Creek

– Record set by Fazle Buljubasic in 2000

Bullhead

– Weight: 4 lbs 10 oz

– Location: Beltzville Lake

– Record set by Ian C. Radle in 2011

Carp

– Weight: 52 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Juniata River

– Record set by George Brown in 1962

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 8 lbs 14.8 oz

– Location: Long Pond

– Record set by Dave Wilson in 2002

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 35 lbs 2.5 oz

– Location: Lehigh Canal

– Record set by Austin E. Roth III in 1991

Chinook (King) Salmon

– Weight: 28 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Gregory Lasko in 1990

Coho Salmon

– Weight: 15 lbs 5 oz

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Jack Scheirer in 1985

Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 2.88 oz

– Location: Hammond Lake

– Record set by Richard A. Pino in 2000

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 48 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Blue Marsh Spillway

– Record set by James R. Shabrach, Jr. in 2007

Freshwater Drum

– Weight: 19 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Monongahela River

– Record set by Tim Rogers in 1994

Lake Trout

– Weight: 29 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Lake Erie

– Record set by Todd Young in 2012

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 11 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Birch Run Reservoir

– Record set by Donald Shade in 1983

Muskellunge

– Weight: 54 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Conneaut Lake

– Record set by Lewis Walker Jr. in 1924

Northern Pike

– Weight: 35 lbs

– Location: Allegheny Reservoir

– Record set by Carl Stoltz in 2003

Pink (Humpback) Salmon

– Weight: 4 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Elk Creek

– Record set by David A. Rabatin in 1995

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 15 lbs 6.25 oz

– Location: Jordan Creek

– Record set by Dennis L. Clouse in 1986

Rock Bass

– Weight: 3 lbs 2 oz

– Location: Elk Creek

– Record set by David L. Weber in 1971

Sauger

– Weight: 4 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Susquehanna River

– Record set by Tim Waltz in 2001

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 8 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Scotts Run Lake

– Record set by Robert T. Steelman in 1997

Striped Bass

– Weight: 53 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Delaware River

– Record set by Donald J. Clark in 1989

Sucker

– Weight: 12 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Allegheny River

– Record set by Troy A. Bemis in 1995

Walleye

– Weight: 17 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Allegheny River

– Record set by Mike Holly in 1980

White Bass

– Weight: 3 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Conneaut Lake

– Record set by David F. Hornstein in 1996

White Perch

– Weight: 1 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Delaware River

– Record set by James Clark in 2008

Yellow Perch

– Weight: 2 lbs 11 oz

– Location: Presque Isle Bay

– Record set by Jeffrey Matts in 2010