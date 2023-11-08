(WHTM) — Two Pennsylvania Lottery tickets will split the record-setting $3.2 million Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot from Monday night’s drawing.

Two tickets sold in Schuylkill and Fayette counties will split the massive prize, the largest ever in the game’s 31-year history.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, both jackpot-winning tickets matched all five balls drawn, 5-10-12-20-25, to win individual prizes of $1,600,000 less applicable withholding.

The Turkey Hill, located at 1638 Centre St. in Ashland, Schuylkill County, and the Valero Fuel N Go, located at 251 Hopwood Fairchange Road in Uniontown, Fayette County each earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning tickets.

The Pennsylvania Lottery does not know who winners are until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated

Main Cash 5 game prizes must be claimed within one year of the drawing date and prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

The Pennsylvania Lottery instructs anyone who has a jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket to contact the nearest Lottery office or call 1-800-692-7481.

More than 64,800 other Cash 5 with Quick Cash tickets also won prizes in the the Monday, November 6 drawing. Players should check every ticket, every time, and claim lower-tier prizes at a Lottery retailer.

Before this drawing, the last record-setting Cash 5 with Quick Cash jackpot was worth more than $3 million and was won in Montgomery County on August 12, 2022.