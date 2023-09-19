HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, it was the 9th annual Recovery Advocacy Day was recognized in Pennsylvania.

Advocates and lawmakers were at the state capitol to raise awareness of substance use disorders, and the services available to everyone. And to celebrate individuals in recovery.

“We as long-term recovery advocates need to get our faces out there and show that we’re the faces of recovery,” Recovery Advocate Jessica Paone said. “We used to be exactly like those people, but we’ve gotten better and have better lives because of it.”

Narcan was also handed out for free during the event.