(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Congressman Dan Meuser has dropped out of his bid for Speaker of the House.

Meuser was one of several Republicans who publicly expressed interest in the position as the House goes nearly three weeks without a leader.

Meuser represents Pennsylvania’s 9th Congressional District, which includes 12 counties that stretch from the Northern Tier in Bradford and Susquehanna counties down to Lebanon County.

“We must, this week, come together as Republicans and elect a new speaker and get back to work,” said Meuser. “Growing our Republican majority in the House, winning the Senate, and electing President Trump in 2024 is the best way to move our country forward. To save America, we must rid Joe Biden from the White House. Biden’s policies have been a disaster – foreign and domestic. That’s why I’ve made a commitment to President Trump to help lead his campaign in Pennsylvania. I want to focus on this commitment, as well as the House and PA Senate race, so therefore, I am withdrawing from the Speaker’s race. I believe the House will elect a new Speaker, and I know we will be in good hands with one of our colleagues running. I’ve spoken to President Trump, and he supports my decision.”

Elected to his third term in 2022, Meuser previously served as Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Revenue under Governor Tom Corbett. Meuser is running for a fourth term in 2024.

Republican candidates still seeking the Speakership are House Majority Whip Tom Emmer (Minn.), House Republican Conference Vice Chairman Mike Johnson (La.), Reps. Jack Bergman (Mich.), Austin Scott (Ga.), Kevin Hern (Okla.), Byron Donalds (Fla.), Pete Sessions (Texas), and Gary Palmer (Ala.).