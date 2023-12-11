(WHTM) — After several years of declining retail theft, Pennsylvania has recently seen a jump in its number of retail theft offenses.

According to data released by the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, the state had a 30% increase in retail theft offenses from 2021 to 2022.

The total number of retail offenses in 2021 it was 24,786 and in 2022 that number grew to 32,256.

This increase came after several years of declining retail theft numbers from 2018 to 2021. Despite the large increase in 2022, however, total offenses still have not reached pre-pandemic levels.

In 2018 the total number of retail thefts offenses was 39,612 and in 2019 the total was 38,880.

The courts also released statistics on retail theft demographics as well as the months and counties with the most retail theft.

According to this data, 50% of retail theft defendants between 2018 and 2022 were male, while 48% were female. The gender of the remaining 2% was unknown.

More, out of a total 84,887 defendants, 30% were between the ages of 26 and 35. The second highest age group was 36 to 45 at 20%, followed by 46 to 65 at 19%, and then 19 to 25 at 18%.

December was the month with the highest percentage (10%) retail thefts between 2018 and 2022. It was followed by January, February, and October which each accounted for 9%.

According to the court data, the 10 counties with the highest percentage of retail theft between 2018 and 2022 were: