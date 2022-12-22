PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Rite Aid Corp. (RAD) on Wednesday reported a loss of $67.1 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Philadelphia-based company said it had a loss of $1.23. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 14 cents per share.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The drugstore chain posted revenue of $6.08 billion in the period.

Rite Aid expects full-year results to range from a loss of $2.18 per share to a loss of $1.78 per share, with revenue in the range of $23.7 billion to $24 billion.

Rite Aid says revenues through their Retail Pharmacy Segment decreased 0.5% due to “a reduction in COVID vaccine and testing revenue as well as store closures.” The losses were “partially offset” by an increase in both acute and maintenance prescriptions.

“Our third quarter beat consensus on top and bottom line, and we’re pleased with our results at Elixir and our accelerated sales growth at retail. However, based on recent trends, we are lowering our full year guidance due to headwinds including pharmacy margin, seasonal markdowns and higher shrink,” said Heyward Donigan, president and chief executive officer. “In addition, we are kicking off a performance acceleration program, which allows us to fast-track initiatives that will improve sales, script volume and operating margins, and free up cash. We look forward to updating you on our progress at year end.”

Rite Aid listed its former Camp Hill headquarters for sale over the summer after relocating to Philadelphia. The company was previously headquartered in Camp Hill and opened its first store in Scranton 60 years ago.

In the first financial quarter of 2022, Rite Aid reported a $110.2 million loss

The company says their selling, general, and administrative expenses benefited from a lower payroll, occupancy, and other operating costs due to store closures and “cost control initiatives.”