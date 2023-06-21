JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Rock N Roll Hall of Famer and legend, Alice Cooper, is set to perform in Johnstown this August.

1st Summit Arena, in conjunction with SLP Concerts and Drusky Entertainment, will host an evening with the rock legend on Sunday, August 6. As a pioneer of “shock rock,” the Alice Cooper band first found widespread success with the single “I’m Eighteen,” released in 1970. He continued throughout the decade with later hits including “Under My Wheels,” “Be My Lover,” “School’s Out”, and “No More Mr. Nice Guy.”

Since 1975, his solo career has yielded hits such as “Welcome to My Nightmare,” “You and Me,” “Poison,” and “Feed My Frankenstein.”

Tickets for the show at 1st Summit Arena on August 6, will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 23, on Ticketmaster and at the 1st Summit Arena box office. Tickets will start at $49.75, plus applicable fees and service charges.

The Rock N Roll Hall of Famer will be touring in support of his new album “Road,” scheduled to be released on August 25. He last performed in Johnstown in 2010, appearing in a co-headliner with Rob Zombie.

Known for his horror-themed theatrics on stage, Alice Cooper’s work extends far beyond his musical abilities. He has had notable roles in multiple horror films, including the Nightmare on Elm Street and Friday the 13th franchises, and has several memorable comedic cameos in films and TV shows such as The Simpsons, That 70s Show, and Wayne’s World. His “Nights with Alice Cooper” radio show also airs nightly in more than 100 radio markets worldwide.