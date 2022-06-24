(WHTM) — The Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, eliminating the nearly 50-year-old constitutional right to abortion and handing states authority to drastically limit or ban the procedure.

Some Pennysylvania Lawmakers and organizations have released statements or tweets regarding Roe v. Wade being overturned

Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement, saying women “are safe here in the commonwealth.”

Governor Tom Wolf released the following statement in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the dismantling of the landmark Roe v. Wade, which had protected access to abortion: “First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania by today’s Supreme Court action. Providers may still provide reproductive health care services and patients should continue the health care plan they’ve developed with their physicians. “Nonetheless, I am deeply disappointed in today’s Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy—and privacy as a whole—is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen. “As we approach a critical election cycle here in Pennsylvania, I cannot stress enough how important it is to exercise your personal right to vote. Elections matter. “This decision did not happen overnight. Right-wing extremists have been strategically planning to dismantle decades long decisions to further their agendas and divide our country with policies designed to infringe upon our freedoms. They have done so one vote at a time, one election at a time across our beloved nation. We cannot allow this to continue. “Americans are feeling defeated and angry today, and I don’t blame them. However, as long as I am governor, I vow to protect abortion access and reproductive health care in Pennsylvania. “To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case, you are safe here in the commonwealth.” Gov. Tom Wolf

“Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives. This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake—this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning. Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers.” U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-PA)

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires. Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson. This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance.”

U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-Pa.)

Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who is also running for U.S. Senate, released a statement about the decision:

Deciding how and when to become a mother is a decision that should always be made by a woman and her doctor — not politicians. “If there were any doubts left about what’s at stake in this race, it became crystal clear today. The right to an abortion will be on the ballot this November in Pennsylvania. “I will protect abortion rights. Dr. Oz will take them away. It’s that simple. Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D)

Fetterman’s opponent Mehmet Oz has not yet released a statement on the decision.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a tweet:

This is a devastating day in America. A woman’s right to choose now depends on the state in which she lives, and the decision will be made by our next Governor. Doug Mastriano will ban abortion with no exceptions. I will keep abortion legal. Josh Shaprio (D)

Shapiro’s opponent in the gubernatorial race, Doug Mastriano, has not yet released a statement on the decision.

Congressman Mike Kelly (R-PA) released the following statement on Twitter.

Pennsylvania State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta said the following in a tweet:

Knowing that this was coming has done little to prepare me for the anger I’m feeling right now. Yet again a radical unelected group of conservative activist judges has turned the clock back on a fundamental freedom. The dark twisted world that this will unleash is tragic. Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta