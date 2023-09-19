(WHTM)– If you are traveling through a city or borough in Pennsylvania, you’ve likely come across a roundabout, or a “square,” and data shows that they are safer than your four-way stop sign intersections.

According to a study from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), more than 30 different intersections throughout the state have been replaced by 42 roundabouts, including one local one, and the number of crashes has reduced.

The roundabout installed at Route 2017 (Lisburn Road) and Rossmoyne Road was one of six other new ones that were used for the study, PennDOT said in a news release Monday. There were others in Berks, Bucks, Crawford, Luzerne and Wyoming counties that were used.

“PennDOT is continuing its work to identify and implement innovations and best practices across Pennsylvania,” PennDOT Secretary Mike Carroll said. “I’m proud to see that the data on roundabouts remains consistent on saving lives and reducing crash severity.”

There was more than a 20% decrease in reported crashes with suspected serious injuries and there was also a 51% decrease in crashes reported with non-serious injuries, the release states. In total, the number of crashes reported reduced by 3%.

Data for 36 single-lane and six multi-lane roundabouts on state routes at intersections that were stop-signed or signal control was reviewed by PennDOT and that included police-submitted crash reports from 2003 to 2022. The intersections selected for the study were based on having at least three years of crash data available before the roundabouts were built.

Besides the 42 roundabouts that met the criteria for the study, there have been 36 more built on state roads, the release states. The other roundabouts that were included in the study can be found on PennDOT’s website.