Philadelphia (WPHL)– Philadelphia Police have arrested a woman from Georgia in connection to a fatal stabbing in Germantown.

Police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street on January 23rd at 11:50 a.m. for a person screaming.

Police and medics found a 25-year-old white male on the 3rd-floor bathroom with a stab wound to the neck. The victim was pronounced on the scene at 11:55 a.m.

The victim was identified as Alwaleed Algheraibi.

Police say, 19-year-old Nicole Marie Rodgers is now in custody.

Rodgers is being charged with Murder, Robbery, Burglary, and Theft.

Police have not released details about what led to the stabbing or the motive.