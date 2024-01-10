ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high school security guard in Pennsylvania has been charged with having a sexual relationship with a student and being found with a stolen gun.

Alexis Brown, 24, of McKeesport, was charged on Jan. 8 by Allegheny County Police after they were requested on Dec. 4, 2023, to investigate an alleged sexual assault involving Brown and a 17-year-old male student. Brown was employed by the McKeesport Area School District as a security guard, police said.

Detectives said they determined that Brown initiated a sexual relationship with the student through social media.

As part of the investigation, detectives were granted a search warrant for Brown’s house where they said they found a 9mm pistol that was reported stolen out of Pittsburgh.

Brown is now facing charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and unlawful contact with minors. Another charge of receiving stolen property was filed for the gun.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 29.