DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Delaware County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, the winning ticket was for the Big Money Millionaire scratch-off game. The Highland Beverage located at 7718 West Chester Pike in Upper Darby earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Big Money Millionaire costs $20 to play. The game offers top prizes of $1 million.

Scratch-off prizes one year from the game’s end sale date, which is posted on palottery.com. The Pennsylvania Lottery reminds winners to immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Scratch-off prizes are distributed at random. That means The Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know ahead of time where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery only learns where winning tickets are sold after prizes have been claimed.