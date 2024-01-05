(WHTM) — A Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off ticket worth $5 million was sold in Susquehanna County.

The big-winning ticket was sold for the Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off.

Montrose Convenience Inc. located at 11046 State Route 29, in South Montrose earned a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Five Million Fabulous Fortune Scratch-Off $50 game that offers top prizes of $5 million. Prizes for Scratch-Off games expire one year from the game’s end-sale date posted at palottery.com and winners should immediately sign the back of their tickets and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Prizes are distributed at random, meaning that the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where a winning ticket will be sold until after a prize has been claimed.