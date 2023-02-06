LAKE ARIEL, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to Pennsylvania State Police, a home in Lake Ariel owned by Senator Bob Casey caught fire Sunday afternoon.

State Police says the fire started near an electrical breaker panel and spread throughout the home, the fire was discovered by a PPL subcontractor who was in the area for power-related issues.

The Wayne County home is owned by Senator Casey and his siblings, none of whom were there at the time of the blaze.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

A state police fire marshal has ruled the fire accidental.