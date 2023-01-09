(WHTM) — Pennsylvania U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (D) revealed last week that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Casey says he will have surgery soon and is expected to make a full recovery. He attended the opening of the Pennsylvania Farm Show and shared an optimistic outlook.

“I’m feeling great. Prostate cancer is one of those cancers where it’s treatable and curable, very high cure rate. What I have to do now is make a determination about the surgeon who will perform the surgery. I hope to do that rather soon and try to get the surgery behind me. I want to get it done so I can have that completed and get back to work, but I’ll be able to work up until the day of the surgery,” Casey said.

Casey also said it is possible he may miss a few votes in the two weeks following his surgery, but otherwise, his procedure will not have much impact on his service.